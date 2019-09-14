A good day for a run

Runners in the Ninth annual Brain Power Walk/Run head out of Trojan Stadium in New Prague to continue the 5K course that went through nearby neighborhoods and ended back in Trojan Stadium the morning of Saturday, Sept. 14. Overall winner for the 5K was Maizie Deihl in about 20 minutes. She came back from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire to run the race. The 5K and one-mile walk raises funds for grants for New Prague Area Schools. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)