A grand day for a parade

Parade of Farm Pride Grand Marshals Bev, left, and Jerry Minar wave to the crowd as the parade made its way north on First Avenue SE in New Prague on Saturday, Sept. 18. It was a beautiful day for a parade with lots of sun and temperatures of 75 degrees Fahrenheit. New Prague continues Dozinky, its Czech Harvest Festival, with events on Main Street until this evening and the Showcase of Church Bands at 7 p.m. at New Prague High School. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)