Great evening for National Night Out

Published by editor on Wed, 08/04/2021 - 12:11pm

New Prague Police Officer Cory Schmitz, center, hands out stickers during National Night Out at Heritage Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Area communities observed the evening that brings together residents, police, fire departments and ambulance services so people can get to know each other. It was a beautiful evening for National Night Out. The event at Heritage Park also had members of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the New Prague Fire Department, plus served ice cream treats. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

