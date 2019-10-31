Halloween happenings at Mala Strana

Residents of Mala Strana Assisted Living and Rehabilitation Center in New Prague provide the treats during its annual Halloween Party on Thursday, Oct. 31. Children and their families were stopping by between 3:30-4:30 p.m. to get candy in the Guest Room and other treats. Plus, there were was also a craft area where children could make paper monsters they could take home or get their photo taken. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)