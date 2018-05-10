Heading to West Point

New Prague High School Activities Director Brad Skogerboe, left, congratulates senior Maggie O’Neill on her being accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point on Wednesday, May 9. Flanking O’Neill, center, are her parents Jamee, left, and Sean O’Neill, right. She credited her parents for her work ethic, her teachers for making sure she did her very best and her coaches for working to be a better person both on and off the court. More than 60 people attended a ceremony at the high school. For more see the upcoming graduation section of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)