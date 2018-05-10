Heading to West Point

Published by editor on Thu, 05/10/2018 - 2:30pm
New Prague High School Activities Director Brad Skogerboe, left, congratulates senior Maggie O’Neill on her being accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point on Wednesday, May 9. Flanking O’Neill, center, are her parents Jamee, left, and Sean O’Neill, right. She credited her parents for her work ethic, her teachers for making sure she did her very best and her coaches for working to be a better person both on and off the court. More than 60 people attended a ceremony at the high school. For more see the upcoming graduation section of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

American Legion Auxiliary to meet May 15
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 3:43pm
Softball game moved to Saturday
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 3:39pm
Heading to West Point
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 2:30pm
Baseball team loses first game
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 1:30pm

Please Login for Premium Content