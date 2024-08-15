Heckenlaible named Dozinky Grand Marshal

Jim Heckenlaible has been named the Dozinky Parade of Farm Pride’s Grand Marshal for 2024. The New Prague Chamber of Commerce made the announcement Thursday afternoon, Aug. 15.

“Jim’s dedication to our community is unmatched, from his contributions to farming to his deep connection with Czech heritage,” the chamber said in its announcement. “As a past president of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce and other organizations, Jim's leadership has made a lasting impact. Join us in celebrating Jim for this well-deserved honor.”

Jim Heckenlaible is pictured with his wife, Kerry.

The 40th Annual Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech harvest festival, will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Sept. 21. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Submitted photo)