New Prague High School’s pep fest Friday, Sept. 27, had the coronation of homecoming royalty, crowned king was senior Evan Weichert and queen was Audrey Olson. The pep fest had music, dancing and cheers. The high school had its annual parade down Main Street. Friday evening, New Prague will face Rochester John Marshall at 7 p.m. at the Trojan Stadium, followed by the homecoming dance. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)