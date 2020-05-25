Honoring those who gave all

George Tupy, left, of the New Prague American Legion, Nick Slavik of the VFW, Greg Dohmen, Tim Marsolais, and the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard honored area veterans who have died at the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery on Monday, May 25. This Memorial Day, the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard and others visited area cemeteries reading the names of veterans who were buried at each cemetery. One change to the annual program was the guest speaker, Donald Walser, did his speech from KCHK Radio. For more on Memorial Day see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)