Honoring those who served

Published by editor on Fri, 11/08/2024 - 11:25am

The New Prague Veterans Honor Guard and St. Wenceslaus School students observe Veterans Day Friday morning, Nov. 8, at the New Prague Veterans Memorial. The ceremony honored those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Friday was one of two days for Veterans Day observances. The second day will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, with ceremonies at New Prague’s three elementary schools, plus Praha Village senior apartments and Mala Strana Rehabilitation and Care Center. For more on Veterans Day observances see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)

