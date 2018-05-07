Hoop dreams rekindled

Published by editor on Mon, 05/07/2018 - 4:04pm
Chad Oleson, left, of Lakers New Prague Sanitary, and Brad Carlson of the New Prague Girls Traveling Basketball Association set up a new basketball hoop for Benjamin Sery on Monday, May 7. During the City-Wide Cleanup, Sery’s basketball hoop was mistakenly taken. Carlson and the New Prague Girls Traveling Basketball Association replaced the hoop and Lakers New Prague Sanitary brought the new hoop in a bin. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

