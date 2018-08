The grill masters were keeping busy cooking up the pork chops for Most Holy Trinity Church’s 51st annual Ho-Down in Veseli on Sunday, Aug. 19. The 600 grilled pork and dumpling dinners were nearly sold out by 1:15 p.m. as there were only 12 tickets left. The Ho-Down offered music on multiple stages, home-baked goods, games and bingo. Good weather with temperatures in the 80s led to a good sized crowd at the festival. (Patrick Fisher Photo)