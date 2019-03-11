Hurt a pain for Trojans in 1AAAA semifinals

Editor's Note: Story has been corrected as the championship game has been moved to Thursday.

Rochester John Marshall’s Matthew Hurt scored 44 points as his team ended the season for the New Prague Trojans Monday, March 11, with a 69-56 win over the Trojans at the Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester.

Parker Johnson led the Trojans with 17 points.

New Prague trailed 31-23 at the half, but JM opened the second half with three straight baskets to open up a double-digit lead and New Prague never got closer than 10 the rest of the way.

New Prague closes the season with a 17-11 record. JM is 22-6 and will face Lakeville North in the Section 1AAAA championship game. That game has been moved to Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Arena. This is the seventh straight year those two teams have met for the section title, and North has won the previous six.

