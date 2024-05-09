Indoor softball team takes big step forward

A big win last week set the New Prague indoor softball team up for a possible run to a return trip to the state tournament.

New Prague hosted a section tournament game yesterday, May 8. Details of the game were not available at Press time. See The New Prague Times’ Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) pages for more information as it becomes available.

Trojans 14, South Washington County 4

New Prague’s win Tuesday, April 30, set the Trojans up with the No. 3 seed heading into the section tournament.

Dakota United 9, Trojans 7

“We struggled a little at the plate in this game hitting way too many fly balls,” coach Jeremy Kalal said. “If we hit the ball on the ground, we get on base at a pretty good pace, but when we fall into the fly ball mode we seem to struggle more and this game was exactly that.”

New Prague collected eight hits in the game, but ran the bases really well and capitalized on some walks and a few Dakota errors, Kalal said.

