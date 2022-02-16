Investigation being made into claims of racist taunts

Claims of racist taunts that were allegedly made during a girls basketball game in New Prague are being investigated. New Prague had a home game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, hosting Robbinsdale Cooper, with many players that are students of color. According to accounts it was a close game and as it neared its end students and adults in the New Prague section started making monkey noises. Some of the Robbinsdale Cooper coaches asked people in the crowd to stop. New Prague Superintendent Tim Dittberner said in a statement, “New Prague Area Schools is aware of allegations made regarding a girls basketball game last evening. We take these allegations very seriously and are having an outside firm conduct a thorough investigation. If they are substantiated, the district will take prompt and appropriate action. We have a policy prohibiting racial violence and discrimination and strive to provide an environment that is welcoming to all.” For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.