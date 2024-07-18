Irish drop a tough ‘L’ at Hampton

Despite a solid pitching performance from a pair of Irish hurlers, Hampton pulled off a walk-off win over visiting St. Patrick Sunday, July 14, in a Section 1 thriller.

With the game deadlocked at 2-each, the Cardinals scored the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth inning. It spoiled St. Patrick’s hopes of stealing a road win from the Cardinals.

St. Patrick’s lone runs came in the sixth inning when Seth Ambroz hist a two-run blast to drive in Jack Friedges. But the Cardinals rallied in the home half of the inning, scoring twice to knot the score and set up the last at-bat heroics.

The Irish mustered only three hits in the game. Ben Taxdahl and Tate Marland also had hits for the Irish nine. Taxdahl and Jack Friedges had stolen bases, but St. Patrick lacked the big hit when it was needed. The Irish stranded seven runners.

On the mound, Ryan Friedges pitched seven solid innings, allowing one earned run and striking out five Cardinals. Reid Marland relieved Friedges. He allowed an earned run and struck out two in 1.3 innings of work.

The setback overshadowed St. Patrick’s 6-3 win over host Northfield Friday, July 12.

Facing a 2-2 tie after three innings, St. Patrick scored twice in the fifth and one more in the eighth and ninth innings for the victory. Ryan Friedges and Taxdahl paced the Irish with two hits each. Friedges drove in two runs while Taxdahl and Nick Baker also drove in runs. Kal Bromer also had an RBI.

Conner Larson pitched seven innings for the Irish, allowing two runs. Hunter Even allowed a single run.

The Irish welcome New Prague to the friendly confines of Bonin Field tonight, Thursday, July 18, 7:30 p.m., before hosting Miesville Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the New Market Muskies come to St. Patrick for a 1 p.m. clash.

In other DRS games:

Lonsdale 14, Veseli 1

Lonsdale Aces scored 12 runs in the third inning, which helped the Aces defeat Veseli Sunday, July 14. Marty Kalina doubled, scoring one run. Ashton Pauly singled, scoring one run, Caden Sterling singled, scoring one run and Ross Beumer doubled, scoring one run. Jack Skluzacek singled, scoring one run, Brad Davis doubled, scoring two runs. Gabe Heinritz singled, driving in a run and Marty Kalina hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run. Pauly also ripped a triple, driving in a run, and Caden Sterling homered to center field, driving in two runs. Lonsdale Aces tallied 17 hits in the game. Caden Sterling drove the middle of the lineup, leading Lonsdale Aces with three RBI.

Joey Malecha earned the win for Lonsdale Aces. The Aces allowed six hits and one run over seven innings, striking out five and walking one. Matt Perkinson took the loss for Veseli. They went two and one-third innings, allowing nine runs on nine hits, striking out none and walking none.

New Prague 5, Shakopee 2

The host Orioles scored three runs in the third inning of the July 9 tilt when James Fuerniss ripped a double with the bases loaded. Gavin Bergman drove in Eric Wagner in the fifth inning with a double.

Fuerniss drove in his fourth RBI of the game in the seventh frame with another double sending Bergman across the plate.

Bergman had three hits while Wagner and Fuerniss each had two hits. Chris Isensee and Hunter lagro each had two hits for Shakopee. Ben Fredenburg had an RBI double in the seventh frame.

O’s righty Brody Isley threw seven shutout innings earning the win. Wes Kemming pitched the ninth and earned the save. Jake Poppitz took the L for the Coyotes, going all eight innings for Shakopee.

Prior Lake 2, Lonsdale 1

The Mudcats made the two runs they scored in the first inning stand up in the win over Lonsdale July 10 in Prior Lake.

PL’s Jonny Houston drove in Charlie Bredeson and Jared Leher’s line drive to center field allowed Cole Clausen to score to give the Mudcats all the runs they’d need to claim the win.

The Aces outhit the Mudcats, 3-2. Lonsdale pitcher Tegan Mellgren allowed six walks and recorded six strikeouts in the setback.

The Aces battled back with a run in the second inning after Ryan Cahoon singled and later scampered home thanks to an errant throw, cutting Prior Lake’s lead in half. The Aces mounted a rally in the eighth, advancing a man into scoring position.

