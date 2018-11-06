It's Election Day!

Voters cast their ballots Tuesday morning, Nov. 6, at the St. Wenceslaus Parish Activity Center. Thats where residents of New Prague were voting in the 2018 General Election. There were lines of more than 25 people when the polls opened at 7 a.m. and as of 9 a.m. more than 500 people had cast their ballots - 256 on the Scott County side and 248 on the Le Sueur County side. That does not include the many people who took advantage of the early voting period - which set a record for Minnesotans. More than half a million voters had cast ballots in Minnesota prior to Monday, which was the last day for early voting. Polls are open throughout the state until 8 p.m., and anyone in line when the polls close will be allowed to vote. For a list of polling places in the New Prague area, go to https://www.newpraguetimes.com/new-prague-times/content/new-prague-area-polling-places. Check this website Tuesday evening as election results come in for local, county, legislative and state-wide races.