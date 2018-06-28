Jirik resigning from council

Published by editor on Thu, 06/28/2018 - 10:11am
New Prague City Council member Amy Jirik announced at the Wednesday, June 27, meeting of the city’s Planning Commission that she will be resigning from the council. Jirik has taken a new staff position with the city of Belle Plaine, where she works. Time commitments for the new position will interfere with her ability to serve on the council. Jirik and the council will likely discuss how to fill the remainder of her term, which expires this year, at the council’s Monday, July 2, meeting. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.

