Jordan, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted to join WCC

By unanimous vote, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Jordan high schools were accepted into the Wright County Conference, beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

The move brings the total number of schools in the conference to 16. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted will join the West Division of the conference and Jordan will join the East Division. Mound Westonka will move from the West to the East, giving the conference two eight-team divisions for major sports.

Jordan had been a long-time member of the Minnesota River Conference, while Howard Lake was part of the Central Minnesota Conference. They were WCC members for many years until leaving in 1994. They will be the smallest school in the conference, but fit in better geographically with the WCC than the CMC.

The move reunites New Prague and Jordan - neighboring districts - into the same conference for the first time in 40 years, when New Prague left the MRC for the Missota Conference. New Prague joined the WCC five years ago, after the breakup of the Missota. Jordan has seen growing enrollment and will be moving up a class in most, but not all sports next season.

With the two new schools, conference membership is as follows (enrollment numbers are those used by MSHSL to realign sections last month.

East

New Prague-1260, Waconia-1228, Orono-936, Hutchinson-867, Delano-772, Mound Westonka-714, Jordan-570, Holy Family Catholic-400

West

Dassel-Cokato-568, Annandale-497, Glencoe-Silver Lake-479, Rockford-462, Watertown-Mayer-435, Litchfield-426, New London-Spicer-405, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted-292