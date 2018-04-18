Justice McKeig visits Raven Stream

Published by editor on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:17pm

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Anne McKeig, right, takes a question from a fifth grader at Raven Stream Elementary School in New Prague on Wednesday, April 18. Justice McKeig answered questions about how she went into the judicial system, how she worked hard to save money for college and the different cases she’s been involved in as a lawyer, a judge and the youngest member of the state’s Supreme Court. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

New Wayside Liquor owners
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 3:36pm
Police see rise in calls for 2017
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:08pm
Stay informed as elections approach
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:04pm
Leona Sue Morrison
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:01pm

Please Login for Premium Content