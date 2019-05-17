Kraimer gets 3 HR in win

Published on Fri, 05/17/2019

New Prague High School’s Mia Kraimer slugged three home runs in a 16-1 rout over Delano Thursday, May 16.
, Kraimer had home runs in the first, third and fourth innings, along with a single. She had six RBIs. Teammates Mariah Marek and Rachel Russo also homered.
Kraimer was the winning pitcher.
The Trojans’ Friday home game against Prior Lake has been moved to to 3 p.m from the scheduled 5 p.m. start time, due to weather forecasts. They are scheduled to play three games in the Mankato West Tournament Saturday and at Waconia on Monday before starting the Section 1AAAA playoffs Tuesday, May 21. Pairings for the tournament will be announced over the weekend.

