Kwik Trip holds grand opening in NP

Brian Dapper, District Leader for Kwik Trip, spoke during the grand opening ceremony for the convenience store’s 600th store, located in New Prague, Tuesday, Sept. 18. The store opened near the intersection of Highways 13, 19 and 21 on Thursday, Sept. 13. As part of the celebration, the store donated $1,000 to the New Prague Fire Department and another $1,000 to The Well Teen Center as a sign of its commitment to the community. Read more in the print edition of The Times.

