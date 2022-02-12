Learning about cleaning and fishing at seminar

Published by editor on Sat, 02/12/2022 - 2:15pm

Larry Schoenecker, left, demonstrates how to clean a fish at the Youth Fishing Seminar on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Raven Stream Elementary School in New Prague. There were 135 youth from ages 5 to 14 at the annual seminar hosted by the New Prague Sportsman’s Club. There was a casting contest, rod making demonstration, presentation about safety and regulations for fishing and prizes. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Learning about cleaning and fishing at seminar
Sat, 02/12/2022 - 2:15pm
Coborn’s and Hy-Vee offering free masks
Thu, 02/10/2022 - 3:26pm
John (Jake) “Pops” Keohen, 83
Thu, 02/10/2022 - 12:43pm
Ahavah Cottage will open this Spring
Thu, 02/10/2022 - 12:08pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.