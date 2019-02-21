Learning so much by reading

Author Julia Cook was a special visitor to Eagle View Elementary School in Elko New Market on Thursday, Feb. 21. She visited all three of New Prague Area Schools’ elementary schools talking to students about the things they can learn and reading a few stories from the 90 books she has written. Students at Eagle View, Falcon Ridge and Raven Stream elementary schools read her book “Bubble Gum Brain” as part of I Love to Read Month. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)