Ledwein wins State Amateur title

To say Taylor Ledwein has had a good summer on the golf course would be an understatement.

The 2016 New Prague High School graduate and two-time State Class AAA champion won the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament Wednesday, July 25, at the White Bear Yacht Club in Dellwood. She had a 2-under par 72 on the final day of the tournament and finished four strokes ahead of three competitors, including second round leader Natalie Roth.

Ledwein made her run on the back nine, opening with three straight birdies. She had one bogey on the final nine holes, but closed out with four straight pars. For the tournament she shot a 74-69-72—215.

Earlier this summer, Ledwein won the state match play tournament, so that makes two major tournament wins this summer for the Bradley University junior.

Ledwein credits a lot of her success to an improved mental approach to the game, thanks to her college coach. She explained that she has learned to put her mistakes behind her and focus on what’s ahead.

“It’s helped me to overcome little mistakes,” she said. “I’ve been playing better, it really has helped.”

Ledwein has one major tournament remaining this summer, the State 4-Ball tournament August 5 and 6, and then will head back to Peoria, IL, for her junior season. She said practice begins August 22 and the team’s first tournament will be the following week.