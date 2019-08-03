Legacy Run rolls through New Prague

The American Legion Legacy Run stopped at the Charles Borak Post 45 American Legion in New Prague the morning of Saturday, Aug. 3. The annual state-wide motorcycle run raises funds for the national American Legion Legacy Scholarship, which helps young people get a post-secondary education. During Saturday’s stop the New Prague and Montgomery American Legions each made donations. So far more than $17,000 has been raised during this year’s Legacy Run. About 25 motorcyclists were involved in Saturday’s benefit ride. Riders would also be stopping in St. Peter, Eagle Lake, Oak Hills, Waconia, Delano, Howard Lake and Litchfield. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)