Legion team falls to Burnsville

New Prague Post 45 American Legion baseball team overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie Burnsville 2-2 in the sixth inning, but Burnsville scored a walk-off win with an RBI single in the bottom father seventh to claim a 3-2 win in the opening round of the Sub-State Tournament Wednesday July 24, in Burnsville.

Joe Becker pitched 6-1/3 innings and took the loss for New Prague. he also had a thorn double in the sixth inning.

New Prague is scheduled to play Rosemount in the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville. If they win, they play at 3:30 p.m. Friday.