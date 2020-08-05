Lemonade for Veterans Memorial

From left, Isabelle Adamek, nanny Brenda Bohnsack holding Duke and Gabby Adamek were selling lemonade on Wednesday, Aug. 5, along Lady Slipper Avenue NE in New Prague. Sisters Isabelle and Gabby wanted to do something that the community could use and benefit it also, as all their proceeds are going to the New Prague Veterans Memorial. They were selling cookies as well as lemonade and hoped to raise $100. They started on Tuesday, Aug. 4, would be selling until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and planned to be out on Thursday, Aug. 6, between 12-4 p.m. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)