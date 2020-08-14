Lewis and Smith to square off in general election

In the primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the two big winners for the Minnesota Senate race were Republican Jason Lewis and Democrat Tina Smith. Lewis garnered 78.13 percent of the vote from his party, beating back four challengers. Incumbent Senator Smith received 87.15 percent of the vote out of five challengers in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party. Voters will decide between the two in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times.