Lighting the way into the holidays

It was a busy evening in New Prague as the community held its 27th Annual Holiday Parade of Lights and Celebration.

There were about 30 entries in the parade along Main Street, including this one from the New Prague Area Figure Skating Club. The festivities continued in Memorial Park with the tree lighting, fireworks, children visiting with Santa and hot cocoa.

Before the parade there was a Live Nativity scene at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)