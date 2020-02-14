In line for Valentine’s

Guests at the annual 4-H Valentine’s Dance enjoy line dancing on Friday, Feb. 14. The dance at Falcon Ridge Elementary School in New Prague is held for adults with developmental disabilities. There were 60 guests from area communities who had a fun time on the dance floor, with games, crafts and other activities. The Valentine’s Dance is organized by the Booster 4-H Club of New Prague and Magnifying Abilities, a social and recreational program for persons with cognitive and physical disabilities. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)