Local trio find Dozinky Medallion

Published by editor on Fri, 09/20/2019 - 3:06pm

Anne Stroening, left, Amanda Myers and Alexandra Stroening found the 2019 First Bank & Trust Dozinky Medallion on Thursday, Sept. 19. The three New Prague women were searching in an area between Falcon Ridge Elementary School and Trojan Stadium and Alexandra found it tucked under the bench they are sitting on. They have been on the hunt for the medallion since clue one. They said the $300 grand prize will go back into Dozinky in the form of refreshments. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

