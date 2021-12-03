A magical Parade of Lights

Elsa, Olaf the snowman and friends wave to the crowd during the Parade of Lights on New Prague’s Main Street on Friday, Dec. 3. The float from Cedar Brook Garden Center was one of many that participated in the annual parade that also had lighted vehicles from area businesses and clubs. It was a good night for the parade as temperatures were around 32 degrees Fahrenheit with no wind. The parade ended in Memorial Park where children could visit with Santa, families enjoyed treats, the lights on the Community Christmas Tree were turned on and the evening was capped off with fireworks by RES Pyrotechnics. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)