Main St. to close for repairs

New Prague’s Main Street will be closed beginning on Monday, Sept. 12, for repairs to the street from Highway 21 to Seventh Avenue SE. According to a memorandum from Public Works Director Matt Rynda to the New Prague City Council six concrete panels along Main Street, west of the railroad, cracked in 2021. The damaged concrete panels are also over storm sewers constructed early in the project.

The intersections at First Avenue NE/SE and Main Street and Columbus Avenue NE/SE will remain open for use. Crews will be out doing work to repair the panels starting on September 12 and the street will stay closed until Sunday, Sept. 18. This will not affect Dozinky, the community’s Czech Harvest Festival. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)