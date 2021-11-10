Main St. to open after work finishes at memorial

Crews work on the New Prague Veterans Memorial on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Upon completion of the new memorial in Memorial Park, New Prague’s Main Street will officially be opened to traffic. The opening of Main Street was delayed due to the size of the crane needed to move the large stone monuments into place. If the work is completed on November 10 Main Street will open on Thursday, Nov. 11, otherwise the street will open by Friday, Nov. 12. (Patrick Fisher Photo)