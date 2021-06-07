Man arrested for brandishing gun

Officers with the New Prague Police Department on Saturday night, June 5, arrested an adult male, who has been charged with second degree assault, domestic assault and making terroristic threats, which included apparently brandishing a gun. According to an early report with the department the man, unidentified at this time, apparently entered City Club Bar, escorted a woman out and proceeded to make threats of violence and took a gun out of a holster he had and waved the gun around. The man had been consuming alcohol earlier. Police responded and located the man on another property, near his residence, hiding in a camper. The man was taken into custody without incident. He is currently in Scott County Jail waiting for his bail hearing. For more check out an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.

