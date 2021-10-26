Marking a historic day

Former New Prague mayor Chuck Nickolay, center left, and Mayor Duane Jirik, center right, share the duties of cutting a ribbon along Main Street in downtown New Prague on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The ceremony marked the two years of work that has gone into rebuilding the city’s Main Street. Also present were representatives of the City of New Prague, the city’s engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., contractor SM Hentges & Sons, MnDOT, the New Prague Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and residents. For more on the ceremony see this week’s print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)