MARS’ ‘Shark Tank’ winners recognized

Published by editor on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 3:35pm

New Prague High School students, from left, Brynn Sticha, Macey Hager, and Sophie Charnstrom, with Superintendent Tim Dittberner, were honored at the Monday, Jan. 24, New Prague School Board meeting. The three students won first place at the MARS (Mastering Academics and Real-World Skills) program’s “Shark Tank” competition at the high school. The competition was patterned after the TV show “Shark Tank” where they had to take a product and present it to judges. For more see this week’s print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

