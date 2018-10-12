Mayo crushes Trojans, 67-27

Published by editor on Fri, 10/12/2018 - 10:36pm

New Prague's Blake Woodson runs for a gain against Rochester Mayo. Woodson scored three touchdowns and also had an interception in the 67-27 loss. 

The first few minutes of each half spelled doom for the New Prague Trojans as they lost to Rochester Mayo 67-27 Friday evening, Oct. 12.  at Trojan Stadium. 
The Spartans scored three plays into the game on a 70-yard run, then after a New Prague fake punt was intercepted, the Spartans scored on a 5-yard run and then on a 75-yard run to take a 20-0 lead before the game was six minutes old. 
The Trojans battled back and scored twice, but Mayo continued to put up points and led 40-13 at the half. 
New Prague fumbled the second half kick and Mayo recovered, then scored twice in the first four minutes of the second half to go up 53-13. 
Blake Woodson scored three of New Prague’s touchdowns, one on a 23-yard pass, and on runs of 2 and 70 yards. Jay Skogerboe also caught a touchdown pass for New Prague. 
The Trojans (1-6) close the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 17, when they travel to Owatonna to face the defending state champion Huskies. Owatonna comes into the game 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA.

