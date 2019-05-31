McLoone, Kubes qualify for state track meet

Aidan McLoone and Samantha Kubes qualified for the State Class AA Girls Track and Field meet, which will be held Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8 at Hamline University.

At the Section 2AA meet in St. Peter, Kubes won the shot put with a toss of 36 feet, 9 inches. McLoone placed second in the long jump on Wednesday, with a leap of 16-11.75, and in the triple jump on Friday, with a leap of 35-7.25.

The girls finished fifth as a team. Waseca won the section championship.

No Trojan boys qualified for state. Carson Davis placed third in the 400 meters and just missed qualifying. As a team, the Trojans placed 12th. Mankato East won the section title.