Meeting the principal

Published by editor on Mon, 08/27/2018 - 3:17pm

New Prague High School principal Nicole Adams, right, talks with students, left to right, Chloe Jones, Maggie Nielsen, Abbey Colling and Alice Schmid during a lunch period Monday, Aug. 27. Monday was the first day of classes at the high school, and the new principal spent the lunch hour visiting with students and getting to know them. New Prague Middle School and St. Wenceslaus School also had their first day of classes. The New Prague Area Schools’ three elementary schools had two days of assessments, with teachers meeting with parents and students, with their first day of classes scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 29.

