Memorial Day Parade cancelled; program moved indoors

Published by editor on Mon, 05/27/2019 - 8:22am

Due to the weather, New Prague's Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled and the program with speaker Captain Lesley Fierst has been moved indoors to the Park Ballroom, 300 Lexington Ave. S in New Prague.
"Mother Nature made the call for us," said Paul Busch of the New Prague American Legion. "The program will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Ballroom."
He said the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard is planning to make all of the cemetery visits as scheduled, but there will be no parade.

