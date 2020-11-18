Minor injuries in three vehicle crash

A three vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highways 19 and 13 sometime before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, east of New Prague. All involved had minor injuries. According to an early report with the Minnesota State Patrol a GMC pickup truck failed to yield at the intersection, hitting a Jeep Wrangler that was headed west on Highway 19 and then hit a Mercury Milan that was at the south facing stop sign on Highway 13. Also responding was North Memorial Ambulance and the New Prague Police Department. (Patrick Fisher Photo)