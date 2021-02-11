MN Twins name Tom Wetschka an Eduction Hero

The Minnesota Twins have named New Prague High School Vice Principal Tom Wetschka an Education Hero for the month of February.

The Minnesota Twins’ program is to support and celebrate education professionals, teachers, administrators, and volunteers in Twins Territory. Twins fans can nominate an Education Hero by sharing a story describing how a person has gone above and beyond, advanced social equity, and supported children in their education.

Wetschka was nominated by Rachel Harmon because of his endless commitment to gaining trust with his students, faculty, and parents.

Wetschka is described as “A role model of respect, decency, and grit, Tom does not let the stress of the job or the significance of a situation get him down. His sense of humor, comforting manner, and determination to “get it done” shows in all he does.” He is also the announcer of different Trojan sporting events.

He is pictured holding certificate of appreciation from the Twins. Also, when fans can once again attend games, Wetschka and a guest will be invited to a Twins game at Target Field.

For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.