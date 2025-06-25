Motorcyclist killed in crash

A 62-year-old motorcyclist from Epping, N.D., was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Scott County Road 7 near 235th Street in western Belle Plaine Township Tuesday evening, June 24, just after 8:45 p.m.

According to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a man from Epping, N.D., was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 20-year-old from Cologne.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts. The sheriff’s office said he had not been wearing a helmet. The driver of the Chevrolet Impala showed no signs of impairment, sustained minor injuries, and did not require transport by ambulance. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Positive identification of the deceased will be made by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.