New Prague City Administrator finalists named

Published by editor on Tue, 06/08/2021 - 10:38am

At its Monday, June 7, meeting the New Prague City Council selected its four finalists for the position of City Administrator. The four individuals who will participate in the interview process are Brent Hinson, Dan Madsen, Joshua Tetzlaff and Jason Tobin. The interview process will take place on Tuesday, June 29. One will be chosen to replace current City Administrator Mike Johnson, who is retiring in August. For more see the Thursday, June 10, print issue of The New Prague Times.

