New Prague man found dead

A 59-year-old New Prague man was found dead on Lake Vermilion in St. Louis County on Thursday, June 11.

According to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:27 a.m. on June 11 St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies along with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Lake Vermilion Fire Brigade, and Cook Ambulance responded to a water emergency on Lake Vermilion near the area of Norwegian Bay, which is located approximately 10 miles northeast of the town of Cook.

A passing boater in the area observed a male slumped over the side of a boat and in the water near the shore. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased was identified as Roy Steven Larson, 59, of New Prague.