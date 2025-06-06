New Prague man gets 'life' sentence for sexually assaulting children

Published by editor on Fri, 06/06/2025 - 1:52pm

Jeffrey William Boysen

A New Prague man, Jeffrey William Boysen, was sentenced to 72 years in prison after being found guilty of 15 counts of criminal sexual assault of a girl and boy Wednesday, June 4, in Scott County District Court.

Following the guilty verdict, Judge Paula Vraa sentenced the 45-year-old Boysen to 72 years in custody of the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Friday, he was listed on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website as being assigned to the Minnesota Corrections Facility-St. Cloud. Boysen received what the Minnesota Department of Corrections deemed a life sentence. His earliest anticipated release date is in April of 2074 when Boysen is approximately 93.

The investigation determined Boysen sexually assaulted a girl, age 13 to 18, and boy, age 6 to 13, according to the New Prague Police Department. Evidence presented at trial showed Boysen manipulated circumstances to isolate the victims, the department said in a press release. The charges stemmed from an eight-month investigation by the New Prague Police Department.

See additional details in upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.

