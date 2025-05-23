New Prague Mayor Duane Jirik resigns

New Prague Mayor Duane Jirik has submitted his resignation to the city council.

In a press release dated Friday, May 23, Josh Tetzlaff, New Prague's city administrator, stated Jirik submitted his resignation Thursday, May 22.

The letter of resignation reads: "It is with a heavy heart to let all of you know that I am resigning from my position as mayor of New Prague effectively immediately.

"I have enjoyed my tenure as mayor representing New Prague locally, around the state, nationally and internationally. As mayor, I feel that we have come a long way with projects and initiatives in the last five years.

But when the job starts affecting family and health, then it is time to step away. This position is more than showing up at city council meetings and to be criticized and accused amongst other things that I am not doing my job, I guess that is where the old saying goes, it’s 'the straw that broke the camel’s back.'

This resignation leaves the seat as mayor vacant, with about a year and a half remaining in the current Mayoral term. The city council will work with City Administrator Josh Tetzlaff and the City Attorney on filling the open seat."