New Prague Mill closing

Miller Milling announced in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 4, that it is closing the New Prague Mill at the end of this month. “This decision was very difficult, given the quality and long-serving tenure of New Prague’s employees. However, this step is necessary so Miller Milling can focus its attention and investment on expanding the business of its other mills,” said Takuya Mitani, Miller Milling’s CEO in the press release. The age of the mill, which was first established in 1896, and its location about one hour southwest of Minneapolis were primary factors in the decision to shut it down. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)