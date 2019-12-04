New Prague Mill closing

Published by editor on Wed, 12/04/2019 - 12:18pm

Miller Milling announced in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 4, that it is closing the New Prague Mill at the end of this month. “This decision was very difficult, given the quality and long-serving tenure of New Prague’s employees. However, this step is necessary so Miller Milling can focus its attention and investment on expanding the business of its other mills,” said Takuya Mitani, Miller Milling’s CEO in the press release. The age of the mill, which was first established in 1896, and its location about one hour southwest of Minneapolis were primary factors in the decision to shut it down. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Torchlight Parade and Fireworks light up Montgomery
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 4:16pm
Montgomery Animal Hospital opens
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 1:57pm
James J. Hruska, 97
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 1:42pm
Marlin Victor John Boyd, 82
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 10:10am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.