New Prague swears in new mayor

New Prague City Administrator Mike Johnson, left, administers the oath of office to Duane Jirik, the city’s new mayor, the morning of Monday, Jan. 4, at New Prague City Hall. Under the city’s bylaws the earliest a new mayor can be sworn in is the first Monday of the new year. Jirik has had several family members serve on the council. His grandfather, William Jirik, Sr., also served as mayor from 1951-’57. A ceremonial swearing in for Jirik and council members Bruce Wolf and Shawn Ryan will be held during the New Prague City Council’s electronically held meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)